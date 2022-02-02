Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $128.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.78.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after buying an additional 216,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $54,685,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

