PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $218.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $263.00 to $218.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.03.

PYPL stock opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.51. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

