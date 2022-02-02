PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +6% yr/yr or approx $6.395 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

PYPL traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.80. 22,143,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,609,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.51. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.62.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

