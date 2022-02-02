PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.59.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $43.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.97. 1,282,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,609,345. PayPal has a 1-year low of $152.08 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,480,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

