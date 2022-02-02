Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $208.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.61. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 25.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

