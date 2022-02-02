Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,589.92.

Shares of PGPHF stock opened at $1,353.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,561.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,659.23. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $1,155.20 and a 1 year high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

