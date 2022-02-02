Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.97

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTNR. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTNR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.