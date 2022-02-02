Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Down 32.2% in January

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PTNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 0.84. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTNR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

