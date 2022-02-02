Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $287.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 105,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

