Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $287.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.
