Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Up 30.3% in January

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,800 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 383,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NYSE PKE traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,565. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 13.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 162,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Park Aerospace by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Park Aerospace by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

