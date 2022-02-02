Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $42.95 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $13.81 or 0.00037027 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $42.95 million and $7.50 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.95 or 0.07106703 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,249.32 or 0.99896367 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00055312 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,091 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

