Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 188,728 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 36,049.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 308,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COMM opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

