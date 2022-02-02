Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE:CL opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

