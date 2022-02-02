Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 44,494.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.5% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 962,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,093 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Shares of DAR opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.15. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

