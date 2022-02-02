Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $176,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

LVS stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

