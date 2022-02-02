PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Jack K. Levier Sells 8,620 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PCAR stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.33. 1,947,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average is $86.10. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,070,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

