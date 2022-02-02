Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ovintiv by 10.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

OVV stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

