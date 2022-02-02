Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Short Interest Up 35.9% in January

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 212,074 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 246,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 80,137 shares during the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OR shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

OR stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.