Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) vs. Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Financial Analysis

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) and Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Oyj and Ferrovial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Oyj 18.31% 26.97% 17.16% Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Orion Oyj and Ferrovial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Oyj $1.23 billion 4.44 $251.19 million $0.79 24.49 Ferrovial $7.24 billion 2.87 -$468.34 million N/A N/A

Orion Oyj has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferrovial.

Risk and Volatility

Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrovial has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Orion Oyj and Ferrovial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrovial 0 3 5 0 2.63

Ferrovial has a consensus price target of $30.12, suggesting a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Ferrovial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ferrovial is more favorable than Orion Oyj.

Summary

Orion Oyj beats Ferrovial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company has a collaboration with Nanoform to apply Nanoform's CESS technology to new chemical entities. It serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) line of inhalers for asthma and COPD to Propeller's digital medicine platform. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure. The Toll Roads segment focuses on the development, financing and operating of toll roads. The Airports segment focuses on the development, financing and operating of airports as well as integrated solutions for the development and management of electrical networks. The company was founded by Rafael del Pino y Moreno on December 18, 1952 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

