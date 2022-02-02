Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Short Interest Update

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Orion Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,442. Orion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

