Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP) Plans Dividend of $0.00

Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.00 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 56.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON OPP opened at GBX 0.19 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.13. Origo Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.45 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £688,794.24 and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

Origo Partners Company Profile

Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.

