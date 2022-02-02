Oriental Land Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oriental Land in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OLCLY opened at $34.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.41 and a beta of -0.06. Oriental Land has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $34.93.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

