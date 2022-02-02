Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Holdings Lowered by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,513 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

