O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $686.64.

ORLY stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $659.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $428.79 and a one year high of $710.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $634.45.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

