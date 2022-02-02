Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,291 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 191,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 148,632 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 953,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares in the last quarter.

FCT stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

