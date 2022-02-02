Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

IYR opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.05 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

