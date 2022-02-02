Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $33,019,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $28,175,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL stock opened at $1,122.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,196.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,281.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $846.86 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

