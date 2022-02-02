Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,977,000 after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,101,000 after buying an additional 46,849 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,063,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,298,000 after buying an additional 1,103,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,675,000 after buying an additional 47,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.38. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.