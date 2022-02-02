Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after buying an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after buying an additional 411,081 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,197,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Semtech by 786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after buying an additional 224,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,959. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

