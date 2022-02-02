Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $735,000 Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Barings LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 182,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,116,000 after purchasing an additional 372,424 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 50.0% in the third quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA upped their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.