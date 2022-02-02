Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after purchasing an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 217,161 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,707 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after purchasing an additional 493,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,104,000 after purchasing an additional 225,472 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($57.87) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

