Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 49.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 74.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,236 shares of company stock worth $2,337,396. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

