Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $191.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $213.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.91.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

