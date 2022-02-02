Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after buying an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after buying an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 2,853.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,135,000 after buying an additional 1,303,469 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 128.9% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,935,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,828,000 after buying an additional 1,090,139 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of LPRO opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,250 shares of company stock worth $2,044,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

