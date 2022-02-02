Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,013 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lyft by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,328 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.66.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

