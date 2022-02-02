Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,005,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Illumina by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 237,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,458,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $356.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.29.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $1,203,610. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.