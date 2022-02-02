Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 71,175 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,062,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,818,000 after acquiring an additional 162,883 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 81.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 126,999 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJR shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

