Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Teradata were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teradata by 279.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teradata by 39.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Teradata by 16.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDC opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

