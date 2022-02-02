Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 44.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MasTec were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in MasTec by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in MasTec by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MasTec by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

