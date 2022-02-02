OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Up 11.8%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. 8,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,255,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $772.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

