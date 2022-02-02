On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Short Interest Up 27.9% in January

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONON. Zacks Investment Research raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.
Shares of ONON stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 2,255,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,723. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58. ON has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $55.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
