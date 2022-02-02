On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Short Interest Up 27.9% in January

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONON. Zacks Investment Research raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Shares of ONON stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 2,255,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,723. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58. ON has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

