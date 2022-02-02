OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $56.21

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and traded as high as $59.55. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $59.55, with a volume of 1,058 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

