Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) & UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Head to Head Analysis

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Point Financial and UBS Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $57.14 million 2.24 $8.44 million $1.61 15.12 UBS Group $36.03 billion 1.97 $6.56 billion $2.13 9.58

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 14.77% 7.06% 0.66% UBS Group 22.02% 13.15% 0.71%

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Old Point Financial pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS Group pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UBS Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Old Point Financial and UBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A UBS Group 0 4 10 0 2.71

UBS Group has a consensus price target of $19.17, suggesting a potential downside of 6.01%. Given UBS Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UBS Group is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UBS Group beats Old Point Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Corporate Center segment is involved in the services, group asset and liability management and non-core and legacy portfolio. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Zurich

