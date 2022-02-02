OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,390 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAGG. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,082,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,029,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,854,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.