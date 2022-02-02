OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 64,797 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 102.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,797 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.78% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

DWX opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

