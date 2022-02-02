OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 314,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares during the period.

RZV opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

