OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 24,558 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VIOV opened at $173.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.11. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.