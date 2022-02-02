Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) rose 14.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 237,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,375,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 68,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.