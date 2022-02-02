Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.29). Approximately 2,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 21,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.30).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10.

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

In related news, insider Jane O’Riordan acquired 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £5,516.24 ($7,416.29). Also, insider John Hustler acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £8,087.64 ($10,873.41).

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.