ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland."

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $119.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.63. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. On average, analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 499.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 165,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

